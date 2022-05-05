The Hershey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

The Hershey Company with ticker code (HSY) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 255 and 207 calculating the mean target price we have 231.21. Now with the previous closing price of 220.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 215.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 191.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,329m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.thehersheycompany.com

The potential market cap would be $48,674m based on the market concensus.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Bubble Yum, Lily’s, SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Paqui, Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.