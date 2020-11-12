Twitter
The Hershey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

The Hershey Company with ticker code (HSY) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 172 and 142 with a mean TP of 156.29. With the stocks previous close at 152.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 144.36 while the 200 day moving average is 139.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,983m. Company Website: http://www.thehersheycompany.com

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Scharffen Berger, Dagoba, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, Bubble Yum, SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty, Oatmega, Paqui, ONE, and Krave brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, Nutrine, Maha Lacto, Jumpin, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

