The Hershey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

The Hershey Company with ticker code (HSY) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 216 calculating the average target price we see 243.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 224.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 231.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 224.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,346m. Find out more information at: https://www.thehersheycompany.com

The potential market cap would be $50,253m based on the market concensus.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Bubble Yum, Lily’s, SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Paqui, Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.