The Hershey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

The Hershey Company with ticker code (HSY) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 206 and 180 with the average target price sitting at 190.58. With the stocks previous close at 176.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 176.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 175.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,990m. Find out more information at: http://www.thehersheycompany.com

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, Bubble Yum, SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty, Oatmega, Paqui, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.