The Hershey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

The Hershey Company found using ticker (HSY) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 181 and 149 with the average target price sitting at 165.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 158.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day MA is 158.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 151.01. The company has a market cap of $32,871m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thehersheycompany.com

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, Bubble Yum, SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty, Oatmega, Paqui, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.