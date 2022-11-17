The Hershey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

The Hershey Company found using ticker (HSY) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 270 and 216 with the average target price sitting at 241.8. With the stocks previous close at 217.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 226.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 219.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $45,764m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.thehersheycompany.com

The potential market cap would be $50,922m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Bubble Yum, Lily’s, SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Paqui, Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.