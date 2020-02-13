The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consenus Indicates Potential 51.4% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp with ticker code (GT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 17.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,415m. Company Website: http://www.goodyear.com

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.