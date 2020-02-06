The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp found using ticker (GT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 18.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.1%. The day 50 moving average is 14.65 while the 200 day moving average is 14.42. The market cap for the company is $3,267m. Visit the company website at: http://www.goodyear.com

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.