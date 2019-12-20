The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp with ticker code (GT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 19.29. With the stocks previous close at 16.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.22 and the 200 day MA is 14.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,647m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.goodyear.com

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.