The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp with ticker code (GT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6 and has a mean target at 11.29. With the stocks previous close at 9.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The day 50 moving average is 9 and the 200 day moving average is 8.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,302m. Visit the company website at: http://www.goodyear.com

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn