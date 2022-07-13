The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.1% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp with ticker code (GT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 12 and has a mean target at 18.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,093m. Visit the company website at: https://www.goodyear.com

The potential market cap would be $5,200m based on the market concensus.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was incorporated in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.