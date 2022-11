The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.3% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp with ticker code (GT) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 15. With the stocks previous close at 10.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.3%. The 50 day MA is 11.89 and the 200 day MA is 13.29. The company has a market cap of $2,919m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.goodyear.com

The potential market cap would be $4,243m based on the market concensus.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was incorporated in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.