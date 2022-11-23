Twitter Linkedin Facebook

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp with ticker code (GT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 14.14. With the stocks previous close at 10.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.3 while the 200 day moving average is 12.79. The company has a market cap of $3,194m. Visit the company website at: https://www.goodyear.com

The potential market cap would be $4,201m based on the market concensus.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was incorporated in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

