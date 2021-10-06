The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp with ticker code (GT) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 12 and has a mean target at 19.88. Now with the previous closing price of 19.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The day 50 moving average is 16.45 and the 200 day MA is 17.32. The company has a market cap of $5,390m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.goodyear.com

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The company has strategic collaboration with ConMet to develop combined digital solutions that connect commercial truck fleets to the health of their tires and wheel ends; and a strategic relationship with UFODRIVE to pursue opportunities to integrate their complementary mobility solutions, including Goodyear’s intelligent tire monitoring system and proactive solutions suite and UFODRIVE’s advanced eMobility software as a service platform. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.