The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp found using ticker (GT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 10 and has a mean target at 14.14. With the stocks previous close at 11.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The day 50 moving average is 10.74 and the 200 day moving average is 12.02. The market cap for the company is $3,267m. Find out more information at: https://www.goodyear.com

The potential market cap would be $4,010m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was incorporated in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.