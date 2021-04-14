The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp found using ticker (GT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 13 with a mean TP of 17.86. Now with the previous closing price of 17.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of .1%. The day 50 moving average is 17.55 and the 200 day moving average is 12.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,133m. Find out more information at: http://www.goodyear.com

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The company has strategic collaboration with ConMet to develop combined digital solutions that connect commercial truck fleets to the health of their tires and wheel ends; and a strategic relationship with UFODRIVE to pursue opportunities to integrate their complementary mobility solutions, including Goodyear’s intelligent tire monitoring system and proactive solutions suite and UFODRIVE’s advanced eMobility software as a service platform. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.