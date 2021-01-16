The First of Long Island Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

The First of Long Island Corpor found using ticker (FLIC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 20. Now with the previous closing price of 18.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.96 and the 200 day moving average is 16.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $444m. Company Website: http://www.fnbli.com

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 49 branches primarily in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Long Island, as well as the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.