The Cooper Companies, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. with ticker code (COO) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 560 and 280 calculating the mean target price we have 360.15. Now with the previous closing price of 343.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The day 50 moving average is 337.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 313.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,058m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.coopercos.com

The potential market cap would be $17,873m based on the market concensus.

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women’s health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

