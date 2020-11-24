Twitter
The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

The Cooper Companies found using ticker (COO) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 300 calculating the average target price we see 344.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 331.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The 50 day MA is 341.93 and the 200 day MA is 314.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,596m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coopercos.com

The Cooper Companies operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians’ and gynecologists’ (OB/GYNs) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company develops mechanical surgical solutions for skin closure; and offers PARAGARD, a contraceptive option, as well as provides assisted reproductive technology products, genetic screening and testing, and products within the general OB/GYN offerings. It markets its products under Biofinity, clariti 1day, MyDay, Avaira Vitality, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1980 and is based in San Ramon, California.

