The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

The Cooper Companies with ticker code (COO) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 315 calculating the average target price we see 346.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 353.7 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The day 50 moving average is 337.08 while the 200 day moving average is 306.59. The company has a market cap of $18,585m. Visit the company website at: http://www.coopercos.com

The Cooper Companies operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians’ and gynecologists’ (OB/GYNs) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company develops mechanical surgical solutions for skin closure; and offers PARAGARD, a contraceptive option, as well as provides assisted reproductive technology products, genetic screening and testing, and products within the general OB/GYN offerings. It markets its products under Biofinity, clariti 1day, MyDay, Avaira Vitality, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1980 and is based in San Ramon, California.

