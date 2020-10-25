The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

The Cooper Companies found using ticker (COO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 375 and 315 calculating the average target price we see 346.82. Now with the previous closing price of 353.18 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 342.13 and the 200 day moving average is 308.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,013m. Find out more information at: http://www.coopercos.com

The Cooper Companies operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians’ and gynecologists’ (OB/GYNs) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company develops mechanical surgical solutions for skin closure; and offers PARAGARD, a contraceptive option, as well as provides assisted reproductive technology products, genetic screening and testing, and products within the general OB/GYN offerings. It markets its products under Biofinity, clariti 1day, MyDay, Avaira Vitality, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1980 and is based in San Ramon, California.

