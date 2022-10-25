The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

The Cooper Companies with ticker code (COO) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 560 and 280 calculating the mean target price we have 353.8. With the stocks previous close at 259.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 287.89 and the 200 day MA is 345.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,760m. Find out more information at: https://www.coopercos.com

The potential market cap would be $17,364m based on the market concensus.

The Cooper Companies, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women’s health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.