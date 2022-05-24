The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.0% Upside

The Cooper Companies found using ticker (COO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 560 and 380 with the average target price sitting at 460.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 341.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 384.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 405.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,699m. Find out more information at: https://www.coopercos.com

The potential market cap would be $22,540m based on the market concensus.

The Cooper Companies, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women’s health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.