The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

The Cooper Companies found using ticker (COO) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 560 and 280 with a mean TP of 353.8. With the stocks previous close at 275.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The day 50 moving average is 280.55 while the 200 day moving average is 341.58. The company has a market cap of $13,491m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.coopercos.com

The potential market cap would be $17,330m based on the market concensus.

The Cooper Companies, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women’s health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.