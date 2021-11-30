Twitter
The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

The Cooper Companies found using ticker (COO) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 560 and 405 calculating the average target price we see 478.83. With the stocks previous close at 379.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 415.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 405.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,794m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coopercos.com

The Cooper Companies operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services for enhancing health of women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians’ and gynecologists’ (OB/GYNs) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company develops mechanical surgical solutions for skin closure; and offers PARAGARD, a contraceptive, as well as provides assisted reproductive technology products, genetic screening and testing, and products within the general OB/GYN offerings. It markets its products under Biofinity, clariti 1day, MyDay, Avaira Vitality, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, eye care practitioners, and distributors. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

