The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

The Cooper Companies found using ticker (COO) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 560 and 280 with a mean TP of 358.15. Now with the previous closing price of 349.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 317.36 while the 200 day moving average is 320.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,293m. Visit the company website at: https://www.coopercos.com

The potential market cap would be $17,724m based on the market concensus.

The Cooper Companies, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women’s health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.