The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

The Cooper Companies with ticker code (COO) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 560 and 400 and has a mean target at 466.75. Now with the previous closing price of 399.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 407.85 and the 200 day MA is 405.98. The market cap for the company is $19,443m. Company Website: https://www.coopercos.com

The Cooper Companies, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers in California. The company operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses, including lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women’s health care which offers, medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, which includes fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

