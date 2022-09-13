The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

The Cooper Companies with ticker code (COO) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 560 and 280 calculating the average target price we see 366.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 314.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 313.4 while the 200 day moving average is 365.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,727m. Company Website: https://www.coopercos.com

The potential market cap would be $18,332m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Cooper Companies, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women’s health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.