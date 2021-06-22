The Cooper Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

The Cooper Companies with ticker code (COO) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 560 and 355 and has a mean target at 429.91. Now with the previous closing price of 383.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 388.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 380.31. The market cap for the company is $19,179m. Company Website: http://www.coopercos.com

The Cooper Companies operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services for enhancing health of women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians’ and gynecologists’ (OB/GYNs) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company develops mechanical surgical solutions for skin closure; and offers PARAGARD, a contraceptive, as well as provides assisted reproductive technology products, genetic screening and testing, and products within the general OB/GYN offerings. It markets its products under Biofinity, clariti 1day, MyDay, Avaira Vitality, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, eye care practitioners, and distributors. The Cooper Companies was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.