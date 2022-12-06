The Cooper Companies, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

The Cooper Companies, Inc. with ticker code (COO) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 560 and 280 and has a mean target at 352.09. Now with the previous closing price of 322.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 282.04 and the 200 day moving average is 330.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,868m. Find out more information at: https://www.coopercos.com

The potential market cap would be $17,333m based on the market concensus.