The Carlyle Group L.P. – Consenus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

The Carlyle Group L.P. found using ticker (CG) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 23 and has a mean target at 30.77. Now with the previous closing price of 30.83 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,843m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.