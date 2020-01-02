The Carlyle Group L.P. – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

The Carlyle Group L.P. with ticker code (CG) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 23 and has a mean target at 30.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.75 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.77 and the 200 day MA is 25.81. The company has a market cap of $11,121m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.