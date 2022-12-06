The Carlyle Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

The Carlyle Group Inc. with ticker code (CG) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 40.14. Now with the previous closing price of 31.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.94 and the 200 day moving average is 35.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,148m. Company Website: https://www.carlyle.com

The potential market cap would be $14,179m based on the market concensus.