The Carlyle Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.4% Upside

The Carlyle Group Inc. with ticker code (CG) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 32. Now with the previous closing price of 17.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 87.4%. The day 50 moving average is 28.56 and the 200 day MA is 28.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,540m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

