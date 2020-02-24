The Carlyle Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

The Carlyle Group Inc. found using ticker (CG) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 27 and has a mean target at 34.14. Now with the previous closing price of 31.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day MA is 32.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,060m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

