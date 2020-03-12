The Carlyle Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 50.8% Upside

The Carlyle Group Inc. with ticker code (CG) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 27 with a mean TP of 33.71. With the stocks previous close at 22.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 50.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.95 while the 200 day moving average is 28.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,985m. Company Website: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

