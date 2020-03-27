The Carlyle Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

The Carlyle Group Inc. found using ticker (CG) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 17 with a mean TP of 30.36. With the stocks previous close at 23.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The 50 day MA is 26.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.38. The company has a market cap of $13,108m. Company Website: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn