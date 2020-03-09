The Carlyle Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

The Carlyle Group Inc. found using ticker (CG) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 27 and has a mean target at 33.71. With the stocks previous close at 28.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day MA is 31.75 while the 200 day moving average is 28.72. The market cap for the company is $15,230m. Find out more information at: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

