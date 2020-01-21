The Carlyle Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

The Carlyle Group Inc. with ticker code (CG) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 32.93. Now with the previous closing price of 33.28 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.9 while the 200 day moving average is 26.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,614m. Find out more information at: http://www.carlyle.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.