The Blackstone Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

The Blackstone Group Inc. found using ticker (BX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 75.5 calculating the mean target price we have 89.5. Now with the previous closing price of 88.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The day 50 moving average is 71.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $64,024m. Visit the company website at: http://www.blackstone.com

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm’s corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.