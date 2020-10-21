The Bank of New York Mellon Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

The Bank of New York Mellon Cor found using ticker (BK) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 38 and has a mean target at 43.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day MA is 35.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $32,752m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bnymellon.com

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services. The Investment Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, and private banking services. The company also engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, corporations, financial intermediaries, governments, high net worth individuals, insurance companies, non-profit organizations, pensions, and sovereign institutions. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

