The Bank of New York Mellon Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

The Bank of New York Mellon Cor with ticker code (BK) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 59 with a mean TP of 67.97. Now with the previous closing price of 63.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 58.51 and the 200 day moving average is 53.65. The market cap for the company is $52,522m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bnymellon.com

The potential market cap would be $56,087m based on the market concensus.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.