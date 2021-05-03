The Bank of New York Mellon Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

The Bank of New York Mellon Cor with ticker code (BK) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 52.19. With the stocks previous close at 49.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.42 and the 200 day moving average is 42.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $43,608m. Find out more information at: http://www.bnymellon.com

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.