The Bank of New York Mellon Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

The Bank of New York Mellon Cor with ticker code (BK) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 48.92. Now with the previous closing price of 44.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 43.08 and the 200 day moving average is 49.32. The company has a market cap of $35,468m. Find out more information at: https://www.bnymellon.com

The potential market cap would be $39,043m based on the market concensus.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.