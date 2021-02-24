Twitter
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. with ticker code (WTER) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 1.25 with a mean TP of 2.42. With the stocks previous close at 1.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 86.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.23 while the 200 day moving average is 1.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $94m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thealkalinewaterco.com

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

