The Alkaline Water Company Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 294.9% Upside

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. found using ticker (WTER) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1 with a mean TP of 2.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 294.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.67 and the 200 day moving average is 1.17. The market cap for the company is $33m. Company Website: http://www.thealkalinewaterco.com

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

