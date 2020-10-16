The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

The AES Corporation found using ticker (AES) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.5 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.24. The company has a market cap of $13,273m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aes.com

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,471 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

