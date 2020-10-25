The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

The AES Corporation with ticker code (AES) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.5 and 17 and has a mean target at 20. Now with the previous closing price of 20.41 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 18.71 and the 200 day MA is 15.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,735m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aes.com

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,471 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn