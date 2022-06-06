The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

The AES Corporation found using ticker (AES) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32.5 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 27.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The day 50 moving average is 22.61 and the 200 day MA is 23.28. The market cap for the company is $14,873m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aes.com

The potential market cap would be $18,655m based on the market concensus.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 31,459 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.