The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

The AES Corporation found using ticker (AES) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 27.5 calculating the average target price we see 30.06. Now with the previous closing price of 24.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,039m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aes.com

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,308 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

